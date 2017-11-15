Jack O'Connell: Sheffield United defender signs contract extension

Jack O'Connell has been ever-present in the Championship for Sheffield United this season

Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell has signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 23-year-old joined the Blades from Brentford in July 2016 and helped them win the League One title last season.

He told BBC Radio Sheffield: "I'm over the moon to get it done. I want to repay the club with performances now.

"It's a great club and we've got a great bunch of players so there's no reason that we can't go all the way. We're in a great position to succeed."

Sheffield United are second in the Championship, two points behind leaders Wolves.