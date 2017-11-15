Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager misses training because of illness

Klopp has been manager of Liverpool since October 2015

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp missed training on Wednesday after being taken to hospital because he was feeling ill, the club has announced.

Klopp, 50, is being assessed by doctors as a "precautionary measure".

"There are currently no plans for Jurgen to remain in hospital beyond his appointment and he will therefore return home this [Wednesday] evening," said a club statement.

"However, he may require further check-ups in the coming days."

Liverpool, currently fifth in the Premier League, play Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.