Solihull Moors appoint Mark Yates and Tim Flowers as joint managers

Mark Yates (left) has a decade of experience in management, starting with Kidderminster Harriers, where Tim Flowers was previously number two

Solihull Moors have appointed Midlanders Mark Yates and Tim Flowers as the struggling National League club's new joint managers.

Kenilworth-born Flowers, 50, and Birmingham-born Yates, 47, take over with the club bottom of the table.

Their joint appointment means the Moors have had seven different men picking the team in just over 12 months.

Liam McDonald took over when Marcus Bignot left in November 2016, before being replaced by Richard Money.

But he lasted just 26 days, since when Gary Whild has been caretaker boss, while first-team coach Keith Bertschin has also had two short spells in charge.

Solihull have picked up just 11 points from 19 games this season - and are six points adrift of safety.