Wales Women: Mark Sampson row affects women's game, says Jayne Ludlow

Mark Sampson took over from Hope Powell in 2013 after she was sacked following 15 years as England manager

Wales manager Jayne Ludlow says the controversy surrounding Mark Sampson's dismissal as England manager has detracted from the team's achievements and the women's game.

Wales meet England in April 2018 in a qualifier for the 2019 World Cup.

"People say any type of publicity is good, but I'm not sure," warned Ludlow.

Sampson was sacked after evidence of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour with female players in a previous role.

The Welshman's dismissal by the Football Association occurred in September 2017. Sampson was also found to have used discriminatory language to Eniola Aluko and team-mate Drew Spence following three inquiries and the FA has since apologised.

Sampson steered England to the semi-finals of the Euro 2017 tournament.

"I've been in the game quite a long time now, and there are so many positive things that have happened in the last 15-20 years in the women's game," Ludlow told BBC Sport Wales.

"I think it's taken the shine off some really good players in that environment, some really good coaching staff around and below the senior level in that association, but hopefully everyone can move on."

Jayne Ludlow retired from playing in 2012

Changing times

Ludlow, 38, won 61 caps for Wales and played most of her career at Arsenal after spells with Barry Town, Millwall and Southampton.

She also managed Reading before taking the Wales job in 2014.

"I've worked with many different styles of managers and coaches, and things that would have happened in the past, you wouldn't dare contemplate these days, and that's a good thing," she said.

Wales face Kazakhstan and Bosnia-Herzegovina in the next international window, while England take on the same opponents in reverse order, before the two British teams meet.

"It'll be interesting to see who's standing on the touchline with me." said Ludlow.

"Mo Marley [England interim manager] in charge right now and she's an extremely capable coach, but I guess their results next week will make the decision on whether she's staying or whether they bring someone else in.

"Whoever gets the role, what they do have is a really good crop of players."