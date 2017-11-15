Brendan Rodgers: Celtic chief Peter Lawwell says no manager in world better for club

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell, right, praised the work of manager Brendan Rodgers, left, at the AGM

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell says he wouldn't swap Brendan Rodgers for any other manager in the world.

Speaking at the club's AGM, Lawwell praised the Northern Irishman for guiding Celtic to an invincible domestic treble in his first season.

"It's been a fantastic year and I don't think anyone could have predicted it," said Lawwell.

"I genuinely don't think there's anyone in world football I'd rather have in charge."

Addressing the shareholders, Rodgers said he's the happiest he's ever been in his life and added that there was no reason for him not to stay and lead Celtic to 10 league titles in a row.

But he also warned that the club cannot afford to sit back and enjoy its achievements for too long.

"We are good at celebrating success, but there must also be a focus on constant improvement," Rodgers said.

One of the few criticisms made of the Celtic manager was a failure to buy a central defender during the summer transfer window when some of his key players were injured, but he admitted that it's a position they will look to strengthen.

"We need to get another centre-half and it's an area we've been looking at," Rodgers said. "But it's all about availability."

Lawwell, who is on the board of the European Club Association, also predicted changes to the Europa League - which could benefit Scottish football.

"You may find the Champions League doesn't change significantly over the next two cycles, which is good news for us because the champions' route will be maintained," the Celtic chief executive said.

"It's going to be slightly more difficult, but it's still there, which is very, very positive.

"What might be changing is the Europa League. They are looking, in the shorter term, [at] ways of expanding the Europa League and that would be great for Scottish football as well as Celtic.

"We know we are limited here in Scotland financially and the way forward for Celtic and Scottish clubs is to perform more in Europe and have more of our games played in Europe.

"So if we can get more Scottish clubs in European competition then that would be great, because the finance that brings in is new and that should hopefully help the competitive balance here in Scotland."