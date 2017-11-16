Leyton Orient: Martin Ling inundated with applications to become manager

Former Crewe boss Steve Davis only won five of his 19 league games in charge of Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient director of football Martin Ling says he has been inundated with applications to become the National League club's new head coach.

The O's sacked Steve Davis on Monday after an 11-game winless run left the east London club 19th in the table.

"My phone and computer are going absolutely crazy with people that are interested in the job, which is pleasing," Ling told BBC Radio London.

"We are open-minded and there are some interesting names coming in."

Orient are just three points above the relegation zone and Ling, who managed the club between September 2003 and January 2009, will take his time before selecting a successor.

"There is always a period of 48 to 72 hours where the list [of candidates] gets longer," he said.

"Then it is about sitting down, reducing that list, interviewing the people we want to interview and fetching the right man for the job.

"I don't think you can put a definitive timescale on that process as we are determined to get it right and go through the due diligence of finding the right person for the job."

Ling rejoined Orient in June after a consortium headed by Nigel Travis took over the club following their relegation from League Two last season.

The former Cambridge, Torquay and Swindon boss admitted he felt some responsibility that Davis, who agreed a two-year deal in July, was not successful during his tenure at Orient.

"There is no doubt that we wanted stability and someone for the long-term," the 51-year-old added.

"I certainly look in the mirror and take some of the blame, as do the owners.

"We always talk about the fact we are a tight-knit unit. If there is a sacking, you all have to take some responsibility."