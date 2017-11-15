BBC Sport - Red-card row as Crusaders beat Linfield in League Cup

Red-card row as Crues beat Blues in League Cup

  • From the section Irish

Mark Stafford's red card is the big talking point as Crusaders beat their big rivals Linfield 2-0 in the League Cup.

With Crusaders leading 1-0, referee Raymond Hetherington sent off Crusaders' David Cushley only to reverse his decision and dismiss Stafford after consulting with one of his assistants.

Paul Heatley put the Crues ahead with Gavin Whyte adding a late second as Roy Carroll was left stranded after going upfield for a corner.

Top videos

Video

Red-card row as Crues beat Blues in League Cup

  • From the section Irish
Video

Home ground v home comforts - young fans and football

Video

Can £35 get you to a football game?

Video

Evans wants refs to learn from controversial penalty decision

Video

British cycling under the microscope - the story continues

Video

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories