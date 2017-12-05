Falkirk's Joe McKee given four-game ban for 'excessive misconduct'

Shiels was sent off for a challenge on McKee late in the Challenge Cup match on 7 October.

Falkirk forward Joe McKee has been suspended for four games for "excessive misconduct" during his side's 2-0 Challenge Cup win over Dunfermline.

The 25-year-old and team-mate Kevin O'Hara had been issued with notices of complaint following the 7 October game.

And O'Hara was given an eight-match ban on 19 November for taunting Dunfermline's Dean Shiels about the midfielder's loss of an eye.

But McKee's case was continued for further evidence to be heard.

The player had denied the charge, but the Scottish FA announced on Tuesday that the disciplinary tribunal had proven a rule break and imposed the suspension with immediate effect.

Shiels was sent off in the closing stages of the cup tie for a lunge on McKee, who has scored five goals in 18 appearances this season for his Scottish Championship club.