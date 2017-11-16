BBC Sport - Poor Mahrez! Is this the angriest interview outburst ever?

Is this the angriest interview outburst ever?

Algeria head coach Rabah Madjer loses his temper when a journalist asks Leicester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez a question about the national team's recent performances.

The question came in a news conference following Algeria's international friendly 3-0 victory over Central African Republic.

