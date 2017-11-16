Rob Hall: Oxford United midfielder's knee injury adds to League One club's woes

Rob Hall joined Oxford United after being released by Bolton in July 2016

Oxford United have been hit by another injury setback to a key player, with midfielder Rob Hall set to miss up to four months with a knee injury.

Hall, 24, has scored five goals in 15 appearances in all competitions for the League One club this season.

Manager Pep Clotet confirmed Hall will require surgery to repair and stitch cartilage damage.

Captain Curtis Nelson was ruled out for the season on Monday with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Clotet revealed Hall's injury to his right knee was picked up by scans after Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Northampton.

He damaged the cruciate ligament in his left knee while on loan at MK Dons in March 2016.

"It's a cartilage problem, so it's something that appears to have been coming for some time," Clotet said.

"It's a huge blow as he's been playing well. But at the same time, it's something that can happen in football. We need to refocus and make the best out of what we have.

"We have players now who will have to make the step forward and hopefully we will see the best out of them."

Winger Malachi Napa has been recalled from a loan spell at National League South Hampton and Richmond Borough and could be included in the squad when United face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Clotet is encouraged by better news for long-term absentees Charlie Raglan and Mike Williamson, with both defenders nearing a return to full fitness.

Midfielder Ivo Pekalski is a month ahead of schedule in his recovery from knee ligament surgery after the 27-year-old Swede was injured in his first training session for the club.