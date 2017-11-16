Rangers: Graeme Murty - Subbing Kenny Miller helped me believe in myself

Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty saw his side score five times after he made a half-time substitution against Hamilton last season

Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty says he learned a valuable management lesson after substituting Kenny Miller in a game against Hamilton last season.

Murty was in temporary charge following the departure of Mark Warburton, and his side were leading 1-0 at half-time when Murty brought on Joe Garner.

The substitute scored a hat-trick, convincing Murty to follow his instincts as a manager.

"I made the decision against some advice," Murty told RangersTV.

"I have been criticised a bit for not being confident in myself and doing myself down and I thought that was a good moment for my education."

Rangers went on to win the Scottish Cup tie 6-0, and Murty has kept a critical tweet sent by a fan after he made the substitution.

"I took a screenshot of it to say that whether it works or it doesn't work, you have to have the courage in your conviction and believe in yourself," Murty said.

"It was a big call to take Kenny off that day and as much as I have been given credit recently for putting him in the team, taking him out in that game for an untried person was difficult. I wasn't 100% sure that was a good idea, it just happened to pay off.

Joe Garner scored a hat-trick against Hamilton after replacing Kenny Miller at half-time at Ibrox

"This has given me the understanding of how I need to be [to] get the best out of the players. You have to be confident and then if it doesn't work, be man enough to go down [fighting].

"You have to portray yourself, particularly to the first-team, how you want to be perceived. Not every training session is going to work, not every tactical change is going to work but you have to be confident."

Murty will challenge his players to produce a similar display when Hamilton visit Ibrox on Saturday, particularly because he wants them to be more prolific.

"I was proud of what the players did that day [the 6-0 win against Hamilton] because they took what could have been a tricky game and they really owned it," he added.

"That is the mind-set we need to have at home, that we are going to win every game, we have to be aggressive and dominant and try and score as many as we can.

"And if it doesn't come off, we are going have lots of chances and we are going to get the fans out of their seats because we are going to be camped in and around their 18-yard box."