Tommy Wright: Northern Ireland a 'dream job' but I'm happy at St Johnstone

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright guided the club to Scottish Cup glory in 2014

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright says he is happy at McDiarmid Park but describes leading his native Northern Ireland as a "dream job".

The Scottish FA have made an official approach to their counterparts in Belfast to speak to Michael O'Neill.

Wright is considered to be a leading candidate to succeed O'Neill.

"I seem to get linked with a lot of jobs and that's a good thing in terms of people recognise that you are doing a good job," Wright said.

"I have to reiterate, I am happy at St Johnstone."

O'Neill has also been linked with the managerial vacancy at Sunderland, but will not be speaking to the Championship club.

He lives in Edinburgh, although he also signed a four-year deal in 2016 and the Northern Irish FA would be due compensation if he was to leave.

'For me it is the top job I could probably ever achieve'

Wright was a member of O'Neill's coaching team before focusing on his role as St Johnstone manager, where he has guided the Perth side to Premiership finishes of sixth, fourth and fourth over the last three seasons.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has a close working relationship with chairman Steve Brown

"My chairman [Steve Brown] wants me to stay longer," Wright said.

"When we signed the last contract and that was quite a while ago, he said that one day, when you leave here, it could be for your national team job and we haven't spoken about it in recent weeks.

"He knows that it is like any Scottish manager, if they were linked to the Scottish job, your country is your country, and for me it is the top job that I could probably ever achieve.

"But as I say it is all speculation. There is nothing in it. Michael is still in the job, he is the manager of Northern Ireland, he isn't the manager of Scotland.

"He is probably my closest friend in football and it is total speculation. I am happy at St Johnstone and that's all I can focus on."