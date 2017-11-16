Niall McGinn: Northern Ireland winger quits South Korean club Gwangju

Niall McGinn scored for Northern Ireland in the win over Ukraine at the Euro 2016 finals

Northern Ireland winger Niall McGinn has terminated his contract with South Korean club Gwangju.

McGinn, 30, became the first Irishman to play for a South Korean club when he signed for Gwangju last summer but struggled to settle in the country.

Prior to that, McGinn spent five seasons with Aberdeen and a return to Scotland or England now appears likely.

McGinn started with career with Dungannon Swifts before spells at Derry City, Celtic and Brentford.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill continued to name McGinn in his squad despite the player's move to Korea.

McGinn, who has won 53 caps, scored in the 2-0 victory over Ukraine at Euro 2016.