Chris Coleman: Mark Hughes wants FAW to keep manager

Chris Coleman should be given what he wants to make sure he remains Wales manager, says the former boss of the national team Mark Hughes.

Coleman, who led Wales to the semi final of Euro 2016, will discuss his future on Friday at a meeting with the Football Association of Wales.

Sunderland are understood to be keen on Coleman with the manager now odds on to join the struggling Championship club.

"You'd like to the the FAW would push to keep him," Stoke boss Hughes said.

Coleman has said he is unclear on his future, even though he believes he is the "right man," to lead the national team. Coleman's contract expires at the end of November.

The former Fulham and Coventry City manager has enjoyed an unprecedented period of success as national team boss, having led Wales to their first major tournament appearance in 58 years.

However, Wales narrowly missed out on a play-off spot for next year's World Cup in Russia after a disappointing 1-0 defeat by Republic of Ireland in their final qualifier.

Stoke boss Hughes, who managed Wales from 1999-2004, believes Coleman staying should be a priority for the FAW and that they should also secure the future of his staff.

As well as assurances about his own contract, Coleman also wants full-time deals for head of performance Ryland Morgans and psychologist Ian Mitchell.

"I would want him to stay. The success he's had in his position and the impact that he's had on Welsh football has been remarkable and clearly everyone in Wales wants that to continue," Hughes explained.

"I am not privy to why it is taking so long and what Chris feels he needs to do to take the next step [in his managerial career].

"But I would like to think that if it was a financial issue or there was discussions to be had in terms of backroom staff, you'd like to think the FAW would push to keep them and go that extra mile for them because they deserve it because of the success they've had."

After Wales drew 1-1 with Panama in Tuesday's friendly, in which Coleman gave four players their debuts and another three their first starts, he hinted he wanted to remain in the post.

"I hope that's not going to be the last game. I don't know, if I'm honest with you," said the 47-year-old.

"I think I am the man to lead them but there is a bit more to it than that. I never lose the desire to represent Wales.

"If I don't stay on I'm going to be joining a long list of other managers that are out of work, looking for new employment. There are only two scenarios: I will either be here or not.

"How quickly I go to another club, I've no idea - 24 hours is a long time in football. I am sitting here with no idea what is coming. I have already said if everything is right [I want to stay with Wales]."