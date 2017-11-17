Oxford United: John Mousinho takes on captaincy after Curtis Nelson injury

John Mousinho played in League Two, League One and the Championship for Burton Albion

Oxford United have appointed defender John Mousinho as team captain for the remainder of the season.

Mousinho takes over from fellow defender Curtis Nelson, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

"You need leaders across the team, not just one player with an armband," Mousinho told BBC Radio Oxford.

The 31-year-old joined the League One U's in August after leaving Burton Albion by mutual consent.

Mousinho will lead Oxford for the first time when they travel to Plymouth on Saturday.