Myles Anderson: Chester sign defender on loan from Torquay United
- From the section Chester
Chester have signed defender Myles Anderson on loan from National League rivals Torquay United until the end of January 2018.
The 27-year-old began his career with Leyton Orient before moving to Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen in 2011.
Anderson has also had spells in Italy with Serie C side Monza, as well as Serie A side Chievo.
He joined Torquay in February and has made seven appearances for the Gulls this season.