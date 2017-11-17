Myles Anderson: Chester sign defender on loan from Torquay United

Myles Anderson has made 23 appearances in total for Torquay United

Chester have signed defender Myles Anderson on loan from National League rivals Torquay United until the end of January 2018.

The 27-year-old began his career with Leyton Orient before moving to Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen in 2011.

Anderson has also had spells in Italy with Serie C side Monza, as well as Serie A side Chievo.

He joined Torquay in February and has made seven appearances for the Gulls this season.