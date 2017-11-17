Man Utd: Zlatan Ibrahimovic & Paul Pogba in squad against Newcastle

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba were part of Manchester United's EFL Cup-winning side last season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba return to the Manchester United squad for Saturday's Premier League game against Newcastle at Old Trafford.

Striker Ibrahimovic, 36, is yet to play this season after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in April.

Midfielder Pogba, 24, has not played since injuring a hamstring against Basel in September.

Defender Marcos Rojo is also available and manager Jose Mourinho said "all three will be selected".

"Paul you can see. Clearly you can see there was a Manchester United this season before and after his injury," added Mourinho.

"He has qualities that influence our approach in matches."

Former Sweden striker Ibrahimovic made 46 appearances and scored 28 goals for United last season.

He was released by the club in June after his season was ended prematurely by a knee injury, but re-signed on a one-year deal in August.

"Last season we played with Zlatan every minute," added Mourinho.

"(We have) learned how to play without him. Of course we welcome him back. He is an incredible personality."

'Ibrahimovic and Lukaku can play together'

Ibrahimovic's return to Old Trafford came after United had signed striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton for an initial £75m, and the 24-year-old has scored seven times in his first 11 Premier League games.

But Mourinho says the Belgium international and Ibrahimovic can play together.

"Good players can play together," said the Portuguese. "With good players, it is easy to play together.

"We can't expect him (Ibrahimovic) to play full 90 minutes or consecutive matches. He needs time to be back to his level - fitness and sharpness is everything."