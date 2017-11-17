Rangers: Interim boss Graeme Murty says club must rediscover winning identity

Graeme Murty (left) says the Rangers players have "pushed the standard at training"

Rangers interim manager Graeme Murty says the club need to rediscover their identity as a winning side.

Murty takes charge for the third successive match against Hamilton Academical on Saturday following wins over Hearts and Partick Thistle.

The Ibrox club are in the process of recruiting a replacement for boss Pedro Caixinha.

"Rangers as a football club is built on winning; we have to get that reputation back," said Murty.

Inconsistency plagued Rangers under Caixinha and his predecessor Mark Warburton, with the club now seeking to win three successive matches for the first time since December.

"It's only two games, we need to carry on the performances into the next game," said Murty. "The players have pushed the standard at training.

"The players have to concentrate purely on tomorrow and ensure they give their best."

Rangers declared seven days ago that they expected more applications for the vacant managerial post by the end of this week and would draw up a shortlist after that.

Murty said: "I'm in contact with Mark (Allen, director of football) every day and nothing has changed as far as I'm concerned.

"I am just prepping and making sure the players are kept as much in the loop as possible because I don't want them feeling as if they don't know what's going on.

"Someone will come in when they come in. I can't worry about this, I have to concentrate on the players and the next game.

"It's very kind for the fans to be so positive to me. The job I do is to leave the players in a good position for whoever comes in.

"The last few weeks gives me greater confidence in getting my ideas over to the players.

Josh Windass netted his third goal of the season against Thistle

"If you do research on professional athletes, it comes down to man-management skills and building relationships.

"I am happier in training as I feel my vision of the game is getting across to the players but it's no good being fantastic in training without a performance on Saturday

"As a player and as a coach, I've always strived to get myself to the next level, I am trying to help the players improve daily."

Josh Windass has scored in each of Rangers' past two games and said: "No matter who gets the job, we all try each week to keep our place in the team by performing well.

"It's been good to have the extra time during this [international] break with Graeme Murty.

"The lads all respect Graeme and enjoy training. Murty has brought in his own personality and we are all enjoying training."