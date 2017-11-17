Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos have not fallen out - Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid have won three Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles in the eight years Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos have played together

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says there is "no problem" between Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos after rumours that the pair have fallen out.

Ronaldo told journalists the club missed some of the players who left during the summer, while captain Ramos said "I do not miss anyone", leading to reports of tension.

Zidane was asked about it before Saturday's game at Atletico Madrid.

"Things are resolved on the inside," the Frenchman said.

"I've got two players who have made history at this club. Both of them know what we're playing for and they respect each other. One of them saying one thing, and the other, another, that's for you to discuss.

"Sergio is very smart and he can say whatever he likes. The same goes for Cristiano. They're bright guys, they've been together a long time and have won a lot.

"Every now and then, for one to think one thing, and the other to say something else, it's not a problem.

"If you think there's issues between them, you're mistaken. It's part of life, and football, and if they're voicing their opinions that just shows they're alive."

Defending Spanish and European champions Real are third this season, eight points behind Barcelona after losing striker Alvaro Morata to Chelsea, attacking midfielder James Rodriguez to Bayern Munich and defender Pepe to Besiktas in the summer.

"We're trailing Barcelona, I'm aware of that," said Zidane. "But there's time to catch and overtake them. We can do things better and that's what we'll try to do.

"We're going to improve, that's what we're working towards and the players are ready and fully focussed. Everything will work out fine."

Real are only above fourth-placed Atletico on goal difference going into Saturday's game at the Wanda Metropolitano (19:45 GMT).