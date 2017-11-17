Premier League: Pep Guardiola named manager of the month for second time in a row

Guardiola's City side have dropped just two points in the Premier League this season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been named Premier League manager of the month for the second time in a row.

The Spaniard added October's award to the one he claimed in September after his league-leading side scored 13 goals in three wins from their three matches.

City winger Leroy Sane, 21, was named player of the month after scoring and assisting in each of those games.

Southampton's Sofiane Boufal won the goal of the month award for his sublime individual strike against West Brom.

The 24-year-old Morocco winger picked the ball up deep in his own half and evaded several challenges before curling into the bottom corner with five minutes remaining, securing a 1-0 home victory.

City, who lead the Premier League table by eight points from Manchester United in second and Tottenham in third, next play away to Leicester on Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Their three league fixtures in October were; a 7-2 home victory over Stoke, a 3-0 home win against Burnley and 3-2 victory at West Brom.