Middlesbrough v Derby County

Sam Winnall has scored four goals in eight games for Derby this season

Middlesbrough midfielder Jonny Howson will miss the visit of Derby as he serves a one-game suspension.

Head coach Garry Monk has no other new injury or suspension concerns as his side seek a third successive home win.

Derby midfielder Bradley Johnson is set to be out for another two weeks with the hamstring problem that saw him miss the home win over QPR on Tuesday.

On-loan striker Sam Winnall was also absent for the 2-0 victory, but should return after an ankle injury.

SAM's prediction Home win 49% Draw 27% Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts