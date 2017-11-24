Championship
Middlesbrough15:00Derby
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Derby County

Sam Winnall
Sam Winnall has scored four goals in eight games for Derby this season
Middlesbrough midfielder Jonny Howson will miss the visit of Derby as he serves a one-game suspension.

Head coach Garry Monk has no other new injury or suspension concerns as his side seek a third successive home win.

Derby midfielder Bradley Johnson is set to be out for another two weeks with the hamstring problem that saw him miss the home win over QPR on Tuesday.

On-loan striker Sam Winnall was also absent for the 2-0 victory, but should return after an ankle injury.

SAM's prediction
Home win 49%Draw 27%Away win 24%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough have won nine of their past 10 home league games against Derby (D1) since losing 4-1 in January 2000 in the Premier League.
  • Derby have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past 17 visits to Middlesbrough in all competitions - Peter Shilton was the last goalkeeper to achieve this, in a 1-0 win at Ayresome Park in March 1989.
  • Middlesbrough have won four of their past five league games (L1), after winning just four of the previous 17.
  • The Rams have lost only once in their last 10 Championship fixtures, winning five and drawing four.
  • Britt Assombalonga has reached double figures for goals in five of his last six seasons in the Football League, with the exception being 2015-16 in which he missed the majority due to injury. The striker has scored 40 goals in 67 starts in the Championship.
  • Matej Vydra has netted as many Championship goals this season (8 in 13 apps) as he bagged in his previous two campaigns in the competition combined (8 in 64 apps).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves18132335161941
2Cardiff18114325131237
3Sheff Utd18120631201136
4Aston Villa189542617932
5Bristol City188732718931
6Middlesbrough188552415929
7Derby178542620629
8Nottm Forest189092627-127
9Ipswich178273026426
10Leeds188282724326
11Sheff Wed186752321225
12Preston186752120125
13Brentford185852624223
14Fulham185852424023
15Norwich186571622-623
16QPR185672026-621
17Barnsley175572323020
18Millwall184771919019
19Reading175482023-319
20Hull184683032-218
21Birmingham184311927-1815
22Burton1835101235-2314
23Bolton182791531-1613
24Sunderland181892335-1211
