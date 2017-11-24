Championship
Norwich15:00Preston
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Preston North End

Timm Klose
Timm Klose has made 15 appearances for Norwich City this season
Norwich defender Timm Klose is a doubt after going off with a hip problem in their defeat by Nottingham Forest.

James Husband has completed a ban but remains injured along with Tom Trybull (back), and Alex Pritchard is close to a return but unlikely to be risked.

Preston will be without midfielder Ben Pearson for the trip to East Anglia as he serves a one-game suspension.

Pearson picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in North End's 2-1 midweek win against Bristol City.

Match facts

  • The away side won both league fixtures last season, with Preston winning 1-0 at Carrow Road and Norwich winning 3-1 at Deepdale.
  • The Lilywhites have never won back-to-back away league games at Carrow Road.
  • The Canaries have failed to win any of their previous six Championship matches at Carrow Road (D4 L2) - they last went on a longer winless run on home soil in league competition in April 1999 (11 games).
  • Preston's win at Bristol City in midweek ended a seven-match winless run in the league, while the Lilywhites will be looking to record consecutive away wins for the second time this season.
  • Norwich have made more changes to their starting XI this season than any other team in the Championship (55).
  • No Championship side has drawn more games 0-0 this season than Preston (4).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves18132335161941
2Cardiff18114325131237
3Sheff Utd18120631201136
4Aston Villa189542617932
5Bristol City188732718931
6Middlesbrough188552415929
7Derby178542620629
8Nottm Forest189092627-127
9Ipswich178273026426
10Leeds188282724326
11Sheff Wed186752321225
12Preston186752120125
13Brentford185852624223
14Fulham185852424023
15Norwich186571622-623
16QPR185672026-621
17Barnsley175572323020
18Millwall184771919019
19Reading175482023-319
20Hull184683032-218
21Birmingham184311927-1815
22Burton1835101235-2314
23Bolton182791531-1613
24Sunderland181892335-1211
