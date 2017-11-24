Burton Albion v Sunderland

Lloyd Dyer has scored three goals in 17 appearances for Burton this season

Burton Albion winger Lloyd Dyer is a doubt because of a hamstring problem.

Defender John Brayford also has a hamstring injury and is unlikely to play, while on-loan striker Joe Mason (back) is nearing a return.

Sunderland are without forward Duncan Watmore, who will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Midfielders Didier N'Dong (knee) and Jonny Williams (shoulder) are out, as is defender Marc Wilson (calf).

But new manager Chris Coleman is able to include Lee Cattermole, who was suspended for Tuesday's defeat by Aston Villa.

SAM's prediction Home win 33% Draw 28% Away win 39%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts