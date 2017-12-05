Stirling Albion 0-1 Peterhead

From the section

Rory McAllister is Peterhead's top scorer

Rory McAllister struck three minutes before half time to secure a victory over Stirling Albion that lifts Peterhead into top place in League Two.

The veteran striker had already threatened before firing into the top right corner following a quick break for his 21st goal of the season.

Stirling had right-back Andrew Black sent off for a challenge on Jordan Brown with 15 minutes remaining.

Peterhead secured the win to overtake Stirling and Montrose at the top.

They are now two points ahead of Albion and above the Gable Endies on goal difference.