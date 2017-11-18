NI League Cup: Holders Ballymena face Cliftonville in Cup semi

Ballymena United are the defending NI League Cup champions

Defending champions Ballymena United have been drawn against Cliftonville in the semi-finals of the NI League Cup.

Crusaders, who were controversial winners against Linfield in the last round, face Dungannon Swifts in the other semi-final with the Swifts having home advantage at Stangemore Park.

Ballymena, who beat Carrick Rangers to win the trophy last season, will also have home advantage against the Reds.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 12 December.