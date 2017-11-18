John Stones: Man City defender set for six-week injury lay-off

Media playback is not supported on this device John Stones will be out for six weeks - Pep Guardiola

Manchester City defender John Stones could be out for up to six weeks after apparently injuring his hamstring during Saturday's victory at Leicester.

Stones, 23, pulled up and grasped the back of his leg before being replaced in the 31st minute of City's 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium.

City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed after the game that the centre-back is likely to be sidelined for a month and a half.

"It is tough because the calendar is so demanding," said Guardiola.

"We don't have many central defenders and they will suffer - but we will find a solution."

City are without full-back Benjamin Mendy, who will be out for another five months after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against Crystal Palace in September.

Stones was replaced on Saturday by Eliaquim Mangala, making just his fourth appearance of the season.

They were also boosted by the return of fellow centre-back Vincent Kompany, also playing his fourth club game of the season after recovering from a calf injury.

On the Belgium international, Guardiola added: "I am really impressed because he's had more than two months injured and had one international game against Gibraltar, and to play at that level shows how strong he is in his mind.

"In the last part of last season he came in and helped us a lot. Vince is a little mystery and hopefully he can be fit for the coming games."