Burnley v Arsenal

Arsenal have won all five of the Premier League games in which both Alexis Sanchez (pictured) and Alexandre Lacazette have started

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal made 11 changes for Thursday's match in Cologne and will recall their first-team regulars at Turf Moor.

Fit-again forward Danny Welbeck was taken off at half-time in Germany but the substitution was planned and he is available for Sunday's game.

Burnley striker Chris Wood will be available after missing the win against Swansea because of fatigue after lengthy travels on international duty.

However, the Clarets could be unchanged after impressing against the Swans.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "After perhaps getting lucky with decisions against Tottenham last week, Arsene Wenger understandably pointed to other occasions this season when things have gone against Arsenal - Thursday in Cologne then proved his point.

"Sean Dyche may be thinking along similar lines from last term's meetings of these two.

"Twice Arsenal won - twice thanks to controversial late goals, and Dyche might feel that justice warrants a first Burnley league win against the Gunners for 43 years.

"Their form gives them a great chance too, although a fourth successive clean sheet is a big ask now that Arsenal have their 'three musketeers' working as an attacking blend.

"Alexandre, Alexis and….Mesut. It nearly works."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am looking forward to seeing how Arsenal try to deal with Sean Dyche's side, who are level on points with them in the table.

Going to Turf Moor will be a real test of the Gunners' resolve after their impressive win over Tottenham in the north London derby.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley are winless in nine league games against Arsenal since 1974, including all six Premier League fixtures (D1, L5).

However, the Clarets did win 2-0 at home in a League Cup fifth-round tie in December 2008.

The three Premier League meetings between the sides at Turf Moor have produced just four goals - one for Burnley (in a 1-1 draw in 2009) and three for Arsenal.

Arsenal won both meetings with the Clarets last season courtesy of 90th-minute winners. The only other instance of a team doing this home and away against the same opponent in a single Premier League season was Manchester United against Manchester City in 2009-10.

Burnley

The Clarets have won three consecutive top-flight games for the first time since 1975.

The last time they had a longer winning streak in the top flight was between October and November 1968, when they claimed six victories in a row.

Burnley have kept clean sheets in six of their last nine league matches, including each of the last three.

There have only been seven goals in six league matches at Turf Moor this season - fewer than at any other stadium.

The Clarets have made just nine changes to their starting line-up in the Premier League this season and have used 17 players in total - fewer than any other team.

Arsenal

Arsenal have claimed 17 points from 16 away games in the Premier League in 2017 (W5, D2, L9).

They have earned just four points on the road this season. The only Premier League sides with lower totals are West Ham and Everton (three points each) and Crystal Palace (no points).

The Gunners have won all five of the Premier League games in which both Alexis Sanchez and Alexandre Lacazette have started.

Arsene Wenger's side have scored 24 headers in the Premier League since the start of last season - five more than any other team in this period.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-1 Probability of draw: 21% Probability of home win: 16% Probability of away win: 63%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.