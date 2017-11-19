Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sampdoria v Juventus
Line-ups
Sampdoria
- 2Viviano
- 24Bereszynski
- 26Silvestre
- 13Ferrari
- 17Strinic
- 8Barreto
- 34Torreira
- 18PraetSubstituted forLinettyat 28'minutes
- 90Ramírez
- 27Quagliarella
- 91Zapata
Substitutes
- 1Puggioni
- 7Sala
- 9Caprari
- 11Álvarez
- 16Linetty
- 19Regini
- 21Verre
- 28Capezzi
- 29Murru
- 92Tozzo
- 99Kownacki
Juventus
- 23Szczesny
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 24Rugani
- 3Chiellini
- 22Asamoah
- 5Pjanic
- 6Khedira
- 7Cuadrado
- 33BernardeschiBooked at 14mins
- 17Mandzukic
- 9Higuaín
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 2De Sciglio
- 4Benatia
- 8Marchisio
- 10Dybala
- 11Douglas Costa
- 12Alex Sandro
- 14Matuidi
- 15Barzagli
- 16Pinsoglio
- 21Höwedes
- 27Sturaro
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Booking
Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria).
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Karol Linetty (Sampdoria).
Goal!
Goal! Sampdoria 1, Juventus 0. Duván Zapata (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Daniele Rugani (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Gianmarco Ferrari.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sami Khedira.
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria).
Attempt missed. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sami Khedira.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ivan Strinic.
Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus).
Edgar Barreto (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sampdoria 0, Juventus 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sampdoria 0, Juventus 0.
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivan Strinic (Sampdoria).
Attempt missed. Sami Khedira (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic with a headed pass.
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria) because of an injury.
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karol Linetty (Sampdoria).
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Karol Linetty (Sampdoria).
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Sami Khedira.
Attempt missed. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Foul by Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus).
Duván Zapata (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gianmarco Ferrari (Sampdoria).
Attempt blocked. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Karol Linetty replaces Dennis Praet because of an injury.
Offside, Juventus. Stephan Lichtsteiner tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Dennis Praet (Sampdoria) because of an injury.