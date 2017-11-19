French Ligue 1
Caen0Nice1

Caen v Nice

Line-ups

Caen

  • 1Vercoutre
  • 29Genevois
  • 28Da Silva
  • 24Djiku
  • 22Mbengue
  • 13Kouakou
  • 5SankohBooked at 25mins
  • 25Féret
  • 20Bazile
  • 12Rodelin
  • 26Santini

Substitutes

  • 4Diomande
  • 6Delaplace
  • 11Bessat
  • 17N'Kololo
  • 30Samba
  • 32Deminguet
  • 33Armougom

Nice

  • 40Benítez
  • 2Souquet
  • 31Dante
  • 20Le Marchand
  • 24Jallet
  • 5TamezeBooked at 55mins
  • 21Mendy
  • 18Walter
  • 10Sneijder
  • 8Lees-Melou
  • 14Pléa

Substitutes

  • 4Santos da Silva Barbosa
  • 6Seri
  • 11Srarfi
  • 15Burner
  • 26Koziello
  • 27Makengo
  • 30Cardinale
Referee:
Sébastien Desiage

Match Stats

Home TeamCaenAway TeamNice
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

Corner, Caen. Conceded by Christophe Jallet.

Attempt saved. Ronny Rodelin (Caen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Adrien Tameze (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Adrien Tameze (Nice).

Herve Bazile (Caen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Romain Genevois (Caen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Baissama Sankoh with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Herve Bazile (Caen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Baissama Sankoh.

Attempt missed. Ivan Santini (Caen) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Herve Bazile with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Caen. Conceded by Christophe Jallet.

Second Half

Second Half begins Caen 0, Nice 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Caen 0, Nice 1.

Alassane Pléa (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Herve Bazile (Caen).

Arnaud Souquet (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alexander Djiku (Caen).

Attempt missed. Wesley Sneijder (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alassane Pléa.

Goal!

Goal! Caen 0, Nice 1. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alassane Pléa with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Ivan Santini (Caen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Kouakou.

Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice).

Herve Bazile (Caen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Caen. Conceded by Dante.

Attempt blocked. Julien Féret (Caen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Santini with a headed pass.

Corner, Caen. Conceded by Dante.

Corner, Nice. Conceded by Rémy Vercoutre.

Attempt saved. Wesley Sneijder (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arnaud Souquet.

Attempt blocked. Ronny Rodelin (Caen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Julien Féret.

Foul by Christophe Jallet (Nice).

Christian Kouakou (Caen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Nice. Conceded by Adama Mbengue.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Booking

Baissama Sankoh (Caen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Delay in match Nampalys Mendy (Nice) because of an injury.

Nampalys Mendy (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Baissama Sankoh (Caen).

Alassane Pléa (Nice) hits the left post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Wesley Sneijder.

Christophe Jallet (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christian Kouakou (Caen).

Foul by Nampalys Mendy (Nice).

Ronny Rodelin (Caen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG1311204393435
2Monaco1392235132229
3Lyon1274132151725
4Marseille127322617924
5Nantes137241213-123
6Saint-Étienne135351418-418
7Caen13607814-618
8Montpellier1244498116
9Bordeaux124441618-216
10Nice135171519-416
11Toulouse134451217-516
12Rennes134361517-215
13Dijon134361722-515
14Troyes134361318-515
15Guingamp134361422-815
16Angers132831720-314
17Strasbourg133461524-913
18Lille123361216-412
19Amiens12336814-612
20Metz131111524-194
View full French Ligue 1 table

