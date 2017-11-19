Corner, Caen. Conceded by Christophe Jallet.
Caen v Nice
Line-ups
Caen
- 1Vercoutre
- 29Genevois
- 28Da Silva
- 24Djiku
- 22Mbengue
- 13Kouakou
- 5SankohBooked at 25mins
- 25Féret
- 20Bazile
- 12Rodelin
- 26Santini
Substitutes
- 4Diomande
- 6Delaplace
- 11Bessat
- 17N'Kololo
- 30Samba
- 32Deminguet
- 33Armougom
Nice
- 40Benítez
- 2Souquet
- 31Dante
- 20Le Marchand
- 24Jallet
- 5TamezeBooked at 55mins
- 21Mendy
- 18Walter
- 10Sneijder
- 8Lees-Melou
- 14Pléa
Substitutes
- 4Santos da Silva Barbosa
- 6Seri
- 11Srarfi
- 15Burner
- 26Koziello
- 27Makengo
- 30Cardinale
- Referee:
- Sébastien Desiage
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt saved. Ronny Rodelin (Caen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Adrien Tameze (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Adrien Tameze (Nice).
Herve Bazile (Caen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Romain Genevois (Caen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Baissama Sankoh with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Herve Bazile (Caen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Baissama Sankoh.
Attempt missed. Ivan Santini (Caen) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Herve Bazile with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Caen. Conceded by Christophe Jallet.
Second Half
Second Half begins Caen 0, Nice 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Caen 0, Nice 1.
Alassane Pléa (Nice) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Herve Bazile (Caen).
Arnaud Souquet (Nice) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alexander Djiku (Caen).
Attempt missed. Wesley Sneijder (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alassane Pléa.
Goal!
Goal! Caen 0, Nice 1. Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alassane Pléa with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Santini (Caen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Kouakou.
Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice).
Herve Bazile (Caen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Caen. Conceded by Dante.
Attempt blocked. Julien Féret (Caen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Santini with a headed pass.
Corner, Caen. Conceded by Dante.
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Rémy Vercoutre.
Attempt saved. Wesley Sneijder (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arnaud Souquet.
Attempt blocked. Ronny Rodelin (Caen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Julien Féret.
Foul by Christophe Jallet (Nice).
Christian Kouakou (Caen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Adama Mbengue.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Baissama Sankoh (Caen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match Nampalys Mendy (Nice) because of an injury.
Nampalys Mendy (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Baissama Sankoh (Caen).
Alassane Pléa (Nice) hits the left post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Wesley Sneijder.
Christophe Jallet (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Kouakou (Caen).
Foul by Nampalys Mendy (Nice).
Ronny Rodelin (Caen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice).