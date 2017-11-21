Queen of the South 2-1 Montrose

From the section

Queen of the South set up a home tie with Partick Thistle after a Scottish Cup replay win over Montrose.

The Championship side, held 0-0 at the weekend, opened the scoring with a volley from Stephen Dobbie.

However, the League Two side were level just before half time when Graham Webster nodded in at the back post.

The decisive goal came from veteran striker Derek Lyle, who cracked a shot into the top corner as Montrose failed to deal with a long throw-in.

Dobbie and John Rankin both went close for the hosts with a fierce strikes in the first half, while Webster threatened a second equaliser, shooting over the top late on.