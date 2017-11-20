Cambridge United 'disgusting' in 7-0 Luton Town loss says boss Shaun Derry

Shaun Derry has been Cambridge United manager for just over two years

Cambridge United manager Shaun Derry has described his side's 7-0 hammering by Luton Town as "disgusting".

The U's were 4-0 down at half-time and conceded another three in the final 10 minutes as they suffered their heaviest-ever League Two loss.

"I feel really, really embarrassed," Derry told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"I'm sure every fan that's paid to come and watch us today is going home feeling angry, embarrassed and aggrieved, because I am."

Cambridge were missing suspended striker Uche Ikpeazu, while fellow frontman Jabo Ibehre was omitted for a 'private matter'.

"I thought it was a disgusting performance," added Derry. "It was a disastrous performance and that's not happened at that level too often for me at Cambridge."

Cambridge had only conceded 16 goals in 17 league matches before Saturday's defeat at the second-placed Hatters.

"I've never been on the back of a result like that as a player," Derry, 39, added.

"It gets you thinking and it's definitely got me thinking about one or two people within our playing staff today.

"As a footballer it's a really hard job, but it's a wonderful job if your application's right, and that today was an application matter that really went against us.

"It's self pride. I've got my own self pride and nobody will ever take that way from me. But I'm questioning now more than one or two on today's performances."