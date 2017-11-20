Aberdeen: US businessman makes six-figure investment in stadium project

Aberdeen have raised more than £6m towards their new stadium project

American businessman Tom Crotty has invested £775,000 into Aberdeen after buying up a tranche of shares.

The money will contribute towards the cost of the club's new stadium and training ground project at Kingsford.

With more than £6m raised, Aberdeen have 60% of the funding for the first phase of the construction project, should planning permission be granted.

Crotty told Aberdeen's website: "I'm really happy to be part of a very exciting time for the club."

The venture capitalist, who was introduced to the club by director Dave Cormack, helped to set up the US charity Grassroots Soccer with the son of former Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby Clark.

Crotty was captain of Notre Dame University during his student days, where Clark was head coach.

'I'm passionate about football's positive impact'

"I'm passionate about the positive impact that football can have on young people and the wider community," Crotty said.

"This is why my investment is directed towards enhancing the community facilities on offer as part of the club's modern and progressive development.

"I didn't know much about Aberdeen, but Dave and Bobby made a very compelling case for the club's plans.

"The club has an opportunity to co-locate its community work alongside its professional football academy and stadium to create a purpose-built complex that will enhance the experience for players, act as a real magnet for young football talent and a focal point for grass-roots community initiatives.

"I cannot imagine this type of facility, which will reach into all parts of society, being turned down."

Chairman Stewart Milne says Crotty's investment is an "endorsement" of Aberdeen's plans

Crotty, who attended a game at Pittodrie with Cormack, made his fortune working in the communications and software industries, leading investments in dozens of early-stage companies.-

He sits on the boards of numerous of private and not-for-profit organisations, as well as on the board of trustees at Notre Dame University.

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne added: "It's great to see Dave's efforts in attracting US investment to the club come to fruition.

"A key part of his new role at the club was to help us source and secure investment from America and we're staggered by this first pledge.

"Tom's investment in the club is an endorsement of our vision and long-term strategy."