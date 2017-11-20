Crewe Alexandra: David Artell says the club's whole future depends on staying up

David Artell has been Crewe Alexandra manager since replacing the sacked Steve Davis in January

Crewe boss David Artell has warned that they must find a way to start winning as their whole future depends on staying in the English Football League.

Four straight losses have plunged the Alex to 22nd, just one place - and three points - above the bottom two.

And Artell has told the Crewe playing staff that going down to the National League would put the club at risk.

"We have to get out ourselves of the mire. It's win some games, or oblivion," he told BBC Radio Stoke.

"There's no point me harping on about the referee or the state of the pitch. It's our mental state on a matchday.

"I've been in positions like this as a player. It takes every single one of you to work your socks off every single day and give everything you can. You've got to believe."

The Alex's awful away form

Crewe were beaten 3-2 at Forest Green on Saturday after leading twice, their eighth straight league defeat away from home.

Coupled with back-to-back losses at home, it has left the Alex in their lowest position in over two decades.

A public rant at his players by Artell last season, two months after taking the job, had a positive effect, prompting a run of four wins in five games, which proved enough to keep Crewe in League Two.

Ahead of Tuesday's trip to one of his former clubs Morecambe, Artell is again looking for a big response and, at the very least, a first away point since winning at neighbours Port Vale on 26 August.

And he has pointed out that it is not just himself or the first-team players who would face the consequences of relegation but the entire club, 125 years on from first entering the Football League.

"If you don't want to embrace the challenge to do it for me, or for your teammates or even yourself, then do it for the 12-year-old kid that's sat in our academy waiting to be where you are," he said.

"That's what's riding on it. The whole football club. There's 160 boys in our Academy, still dreaming."