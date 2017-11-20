Eastleigh: Bradley Hudson-Odoi joins on two-month loan from Sutton
-
- From the section Eastleigh
Eastleigh have signed Bradley Hudson-Odoi on a two-month loan from fellow National League side Sutton United.
The 28-year-old striker featured in Sutton's run to the FA Cup fifth round last season, playing against AFC Wimbledon and Arsenal.
He has recently completed a loan spell at National League South Hampton and Richmond Borough.
Hudson-Odoi will go straight into the Eastleigh squad to face Maidenhead United in the league on Tuesday.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.