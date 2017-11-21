FC Basel v Manchester United
-
Manchester United will again be without centre-back Phil Jones for Wednesday's Champions League group game at Basel.
Jones aggravated a thigh injury on England duty and will also miss Saturday's Premier League game against Brighton at Old Trafford.
Defender Eric Bailly is also unavailable because of a knock, while midfielder Michael Carrick remains sidelined with a thigh problem.
Basel will be without suspended midfielder Taulant Xhaka.
And coach Raphael Wicky said they will "miss" Xhaka, whose brother Granit plays for Arsenal.
United manager Jose Mourinho said defender Chris Smalling has been "playing all the time and playing well" so will start again, and he could be partnered by Victor Lindelof.
Midfielder Paul Pogba should start after scoring and providing an assist on his return from injury against Newcastle.
And striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who returned in the same match as a substitute after being out since April with a knee injury, will be on the bench again.
The Red Devils only need a draw to qualify for the knockout stage as Group A winners.
Match facts
- This will be the sixth meeting between these sides in European competition (all in the Champions League; United winning twice whilst the Swiss club have won only one of those previous encounters (D2).
- Basel's sole victory over the Red Devils did come when they last hosted the English club, however (2-1 win in December 2011).
- No English side has ever managed to keep a clean sheet on the road against Basel in European competition (13 such fixtures); the Swiss club have claimed 1-0 victories in two of their last three home games versus English opposition.
- Manchester Utd have reached the knockout stages in 16 of their previous 20 Champions League appearances; a point in this game will guarantee reaching the tournament's knockout stages for the first time since 2013-14. They will progress regardless if CSKA fail to beat Benfica.
- This is the ninth time an English club have won their opening four Champions League group stage games (including second group stage), with Manchester United responsible for six of those (1997-98, 2002-03 1st, 2002-03 2nd, 2007-08 and 2012-13).
- Basel will proceed to the last 16 if they claim three points in this match and CSKA lose against Benfica.
- Basel are currently on six points after their first four matches; 57% of sides to hold this record at this stage in the Champions League since 2003-04 (current format) have progressed to the next phase.
- The Red Devils have only lost once in their last nine Champions League fixtures (W6 D2); conceding just one goal in their last four.
- Basel have managed to win only once across their last seven Champions League games played at home (D2 L4).
- Anthony Martial has been directly involved in five of the last eight goals recorded on the road by Manchester United in the Champions League (three scored and two assists).
- Paul Pogba has only scored two goals in 33 Champions League games.