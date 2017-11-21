FC Basel v Manchester United

Paul Pogba scored a goal and provided an assist on his return from injury against Newcastle

BBC coverage

Manchester United will again be without centre-back Phil Jones for Wednesday's Champions League group game at Basel.

Jones aggravated a thigh injury on England duty and will also miss Saturday's Premier League game against Brighton at Old Trafford.

Defender Eric Bailly is also unavailable because of a knock, while midfielder Michael Carrick remains sidelined with a thigh problem.

Basel will be without suspended midfielder Taulant Xhaka.

And coach Raphael Wicky said they will "miss" Xhaka, whose brother Granit plays for Arsenal.

United manager Jose Mourinho said defender Chris Smalling has been "playing all the time and playing well" so will start again, and he could be partnered by Victor Lindelof.

Midfielder Paul Pogba should start after scoring and providing an assist on his return from injury against Newcastle.

And striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who returned in the same match as a substitute after being out since April with a knee injury, will be on the bench again.

The Red Devils only need a draw to qualify for the knockout stage as Group A winners.

