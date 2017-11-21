Tammy Abraham: Swansea striker expected to be fit for Bournemouth game

Tammy Abraham has scored five goals in all competitions for Swansea this season.

Swansea City expect Tammy Abraham to be fit for the home game with Bournemouth on Saturday despite being carried off in the 2-0 defeat at Burnley.

The Chelsea loanee, who has scored four of Swansea's seven league goals this season, went off with a back injury.

Abraham did not train on Tuesday but the striker is expected to return to training ahead of the weekend's game.

"He is a bit stiff at the moment but we think he will be okay for Bournemouth," Swansea boss Paul Clement said.

"His back went into spasm at Burnley, but I don't think there is an injury there."

Abraham's form in a struggling Swansea side saw the 20-year-old called up for his first senior England caps earlier in November, playing in the draws against Germany and Brazil.

Swansea have slipped into the relegation places and sit in 19th after a run of four defeats, with Bournemouth six places and five points above them ahead of the game at the Liberty Stadium.