Anthony Pulis has a new job - no, not THAT one

A familiar steely stare?

Monday may have been an awkward one in the Pulis family.

While dad Tony was being consoled having had the boot from West Brom, 33-year-old son Anthony was celebrating a new job - as head coach of Saint Louis FC.

The former Stoke and Southampton player - a journeyman for much of his playing career - had been a coach at Orlando FC since retiring in 2014 and looks to be following in his dad's footsteps.

He has a little way to go, though. Saint Louis FC are in the United Soccer League, the country's second tier.

"Fans can expect exciting soccer," said Pulis Jr in an interview with the club's website. "I want my teams to play with energy and intensity. I want my teams to pass the ball but do so with a purpose to get forward and score goals."

Fans - known as the St Louligans - have expressed their delight, but one outlet on Twitter got a little confused...