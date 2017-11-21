Jorome Slew: Chester sign former Sheffield United striker

Chester are 21st in the National League after 17 games this season

National League side Chester have signed former Sheffield United striker Jorome Slew from Northern League Premier Division One club Goole.

Slew came through the academy system at Sheffield United, but was released earlier this year.

The 19-year-old had a trial with Bristol City in February while still playing for the Blades, and recently had a trial at Barnsley.

Details of the length of his contract at Chester have not been disclosed.