Match ends, Napoli 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0.
Napoli v Shakhtar Donetsk
Line-ups
Napoli
- 25ReinaBooked at 85mins
- 11MaggioBooked at 25mins
- 33Albiol
- 21ChirichesBooked at 77mins
- 23Hysaj
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forSilva Duarteat 86'minutes
- 42Diawara
- 17HamsikSubstituted forRogat 77'minutes
- 7Callejón
- 14Mertens
- 24InsigneSubstituted forMarques Loureiroat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 6Silva Duarte
- 8Frello Filho
- 19Maksimovic
- 22Sepe
- 30Rog
- 37Ounas
Shakhtar Donetsk
- 30Pyatov
- 2Butko
- 18Ordets
- 44Rakitskiy
- 31IsmailyBooked at 78mins
- 8Fred
- 6StepanenkoSubstituted forLourencoat 70'minutes
- 11MarlosSubstituted forDentinhoat 79'minutes
- 7Taison
- 10Bernard
- 19FerreyraBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 5Khotcholava
- 9Dentinho
- 21Lourenco
- 26Shevchenko
- 66de Azevedo
- 74Kovalenko
- 99Blanco
- Referee:
- Damir Skomina
- Attendance:
- 10,573
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0.
Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bogdan Butko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Allan (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amadou Diawara.
Foul by Marko Rog (Napoli).
Facundo Ferreyra (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Ivan Ordets.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Mário Rui replaces Piotr Zielinski.
Booking
José Reina (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Facundo Ferreyra (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Raúl Albiol (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Facundo Ferreyra (Shakhtar Donetsk).
José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Facundo Ferreyra (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0. Dries Mertens (Napoli) header from very close range to the top right corner following a corner.
Attempt saved. Raúl Albiol (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Ivan Ordets.
Attempt blocked. Marko Rog (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 0. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Substitution
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Dentinho replaces Marlos.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Booking
Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces Marek Hamsik.
Booking
Vlad Chiriches (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Vlad Chiriches (Napoli).
Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Bogdan Butko.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Yaroslav Rakitskiy.
Attempt blocked. Allan (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Allan.
Foul by Christian Maggio (Napoli).
Bernard (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Shakhtar Donetsk. Alan Patrick replaces Taras Stepanenko.
Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.