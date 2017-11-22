Scottish League Cup final: Celtic not invincible - Motherwell's Chris Cadden

Chris Cadden has scored four times for Motherwell this season

Scottish League Cup final: Motherwell v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday 26 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio Scotland 810MW & live text on BBC Sport website

Chris Cadden insists Motherwell can prove Celtic are not unbeatable in domestic football by winning Sunday's Scottish League Cup final.

Well would have to end Celtic's 64-match match unbeaten run against Scottish opposition to win their first trophy since 1991.

But midfielder Cadden says the Steelmen believe they can beat Brendan Rodgers' side to lift the cup at Hampden.

"They are a good team, but it's 11 men against 11 at the end of the day."

Cadden, who says playing for his local team in a cup final against Celtic is beyond his wildest dreams, stressed that Rodgers' unbeaten run has to end at some stage.

"Someone's got to do it, so why not us?"

"We'll go in with a bit of confidence and, if we go out and do what we do, there's no reason we can't go and beat them," he said.

"If we go out and do what we did against Aberdeen and Rangers in the last rounds then there's no reason why we can't beat them.

"At the end of the day, someone's got to do it, so why not us?

"If we go and win the trophy, it will be some achievement because we'll have had to beat the top three seeds in the competition to do it."

Cadden says Motherwell will not be tempted to tone down their robust playing style.

They were criticised in some quarters after their semi-final win over Rangers, whose defender, Fabio Cardoso, suffered a broken nose in a challenge from Ryan Bowman.

Kieran Tierney, a mainstay of Brendan Rodgers' side, was at school with Cadden

"We're a physical team, we got a bit of stick, especially after the Rangers game, for it, but I think we are within the laws of the sport," said Cadden.

"It's a physical game, it's a contact sport and we use that to our advantage, but I don't think we are over the top."

Scotland Under-21 international Cadden is relishing the challenge of facing an old school acquaintance.

He attended Our Lady's High School in Motherwell, where he rubbed shoulders with Celtic defender Kieran Tierney.

"I went to school with him," added Cadden. "I talk to him on a regular basis.

"He is a good guy and is doing well for himself. It's nice to see good guys do well and he's been brilliant.

"I was a year older, but I don't think he ever played for the school team - I don't think Celtic allowed him.

"Through football playing against them and stuff, you get to know people, but we became good pals and still text each other regularly.

"We'll have a good chat after the game.

"I texted him after the semi-final saying 'see you in the final buddy'. I'm looking forward to it."