Rangers v Aberdeen

Rangers lost to Aberdeen at Ibrox for the first time since 1991 last season

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Rangers have central defender Bruno Alves available again after he missed the defeats by Hamilton and Dundee.

Alfredo Morelos is a doubt after colliding with a goal post during Friday's defeat at Dens Park and a late decision will be made on the striker.

Graham Dorrans, Jordan Rossiter and Lee Wallace remain out for the hosts.

Aberdeen have a full squad to choose from as they play the first of back-to-back meetings with Rangers, who visit Pittodrie on Sunday.

Match stats

Aberdeen's victory over Rangers in May means the Dons have the chance to win back-to-back games against the Ibrox side in the Scottish Premiership for the first time.

Rangers, having lost their past two games, have not lost three consecutive top-flight matches since October 2000.

Aberdeen have won 10 of their past 12 away league matches.

Kenny Miller has netted eight goals in his past 10 Premiership games for Rangers against the Dons.

Pre-match quotes

Rangers interim manager Graeme Murty: "I expect them to come and have a go at us so that possibly gives us more opportunity to go and express ourselves and play.

"We have to find the solutions to whatever is put in front of us - home or away. We didn't do that well enough in the last two games. I'm hopeful that we can do that on Wednesday.

"If we'd have executed and taken our chances against Hamilton, then we'd be further up, we'd be in a really good position. We'd be putting pressure on Aberdeen. If we then go and execute at Dundee, we'd be in a great position.

"Aberdeen are coming to Ibrox, they're coming to our home ground. It's time for us to stand up and be strong and grasp the opportunity of going and taking the three points.

"If they go and do that with that mentality, then that in itself applies pressure regardless of points."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "Hopefully, we can impose our game on Rangers and that will maybe help us get all three points.

"It's going to be a tough game. They've got a lot of good players. They've got their own added motivation as well to stop a run of two defeats.

"I'm sure their supporters will get behind their team, our supporters will get behind our team.

"I fully expect us to, when it's not going all our own way, to have the confidence and the poise to see things through, knowing that we've got players that can go and cause them problems when we're on it.

"It's a game that certainly the staff, players, supporters will feel that we can win.

"What we recognise is in the Rangers team there's a lot of good players there and I'm sure they'll all be motivated to try and get back to winning ways against us."