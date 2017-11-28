Arsenal v Huddersfield Town

The two clubs last met in 2011 - Laurent Koscielny is the only player who started that game still at either club

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal are hopeful Mesut Ozil will be fit after the midfielder missed the victory at Burnley through illness.

Alex Iwobi suffered a dead leg at Turf Moor and is doubtful, while Jack Wilshere picked up a knock but should be fit.

Huddersfield will be without Rajiv van La Parra, who begins a three-match ban following his red card at the weekend.

Kasey Palmer and Phillip Billing are both still out but Steve Mounie could make his first start in two months.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Herbert Chapman may have passed away almost 74 years ago, but his memory is rightly cherished. Chapman won one FA Cup and two league titles with Huddersfield. At Highbury he exactly matched that trophy haul before his untimely death at the age of 55.

"This first league meeting since 1972 warrants a trip down memory lane.

"For example, Chapman's Huddersfield once thrashed Arsenal 4-0, 3-1, 6-1, 4-0 and 5-0 in successive meetings. Cliff Bastin, Arsenal's record goalscorer until the Ian Wright era, was a Chapman signing: and it was Chapman who embraced, perfected - and some say invented - the W-M tactical formation which became a blueprint for its time.

"Chapman was also responsible for one of the FA Cup's great traditions. In 1930, when his Arsenal team faced his old club Huddersfield in the Cup final, the two sides walked from the tunnel side-by-side for the first time in tribute to the great man. They have done so ever since."

Twitter: @Wilsonfooty

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "It is a massive game for me. They [Huddersfield] didn't deserve to lose against City.

"They had to play 46 games in the Championship and have proven they are ready for a fight. They are dangerous for every Premier League side."

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "Everybody is aware about Arsenal's home record and our away record so it looks like our chances aren't the highest, but tomorrow evening this doesn't count.

"They have a very good manager in Arsene Wenger - he's is a managerial legend. He has given so much to the game. It will be great to meet him and his team."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Huddersfield gave Manchester City a bit of a fright on Sunday but that monumental effort will have taken a lot out of them.

It is going to be very difficult to put in a similar defensive performance - I don't see it happening.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield have won only one of their last 15 matches against Arsenal in all competitions, a 2-1 top-flight home victory in January 1971.

The sides last met in an FA Cup fourth round match at the Emirates in 2011, when Arsenal ran out 2-1 winners; Huddersfield were a League One side back then.

Arsenal secured back-to-back 1-0 victories the last time the two clubs were in the same division, in 1971-72.

The Terriers' last away win against Arsenal was a 5-3 success back in November 1954 - they have scored just four goals in their subsequent eight visits in all competitions since that victory.

Arsenal

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 13 home matches, winning each of the last 11 - their best run at home since they won 13 in a row between February and November 2005.

They have kept nine clean sheets during this current 13-game unbeaten streak.

Arsenal could win three consecutive league matches for the first time this season.

The Gunners' last home league defeat was a 2-1 loss to Watford in late January.

Arsene Wenger has lost 27 Premier League games in November as manager of Arsenal, seven more than the month of December which is second on the list.

Wenger will be taking charge of a Premier League match against his 46th different opponent.

Alexis Sanchez has been involved in 17 goals in 18 Premier League games against newly-promoted clubs (13 goals and four assists).

Huddersfield

After winning their first two Premier League games Huddersfield have only won two of their 11 matches since, losing six of them.

They are winless in five away league matches, since a 3-0 victory at Crystal Palace in their season opener.

The Terriers have lost their last three league games on their travels, conceding nine goals in the process.

Huddersfield have failed to score in six consecutive away matches in all competitions for just the second time in their history.

Their current away goalless run stands at nine hours and 12 minutes.

Huddersfield could become just the second newly-promoted Premier League team to beat both Arsenal and Manchester United in the same season, since Peter Reid's Sunderland side in 1996-97.

