Plymouth Argyle: A fourth goalkeeper is hurt in 'ridiculous' injury crisis

Argyle's injured keepers (l-r) Michael Cooper, Robbert te Loeke, Luke McCormick, Kyle Letheren

Plymouth boss Derek Adams says he cannot believe his injury problems in goal after losing a fourth goalkeeper.

Youth team goalkeeper Michael Cooper dislocated his finger in training on Tuesday, meaning the youth team's reserve stopper, Max Childs, was on the bench for the 2-0 win over Northampton.

Argyle already have Luke McCormick, Kyle Letheren and Robbert te Loeke out.

Emergency loanee Remi Matthews is the only fit senior keeper, and he played on Tuesday despite badly bruised knees.

"To have four goalkeepers out is ridiculous," Adams said after his side's League One win over the Cobblers.

First-choice goalkeeper and captain McCormick has not played since 23 September after hurting his ankle, while understudy Letheren injured his thigh at Blackburn last month and is out until after Christmas.

Remi Matthews is boss Derek Adams only choice left between the Argyle posts

Dutch stopper Te Loeke, who has only played in a 5-0 EFL Cup loss at Bristol City and a Checkatrade Trophy draw with Chelsea's under-23s in August, has hurt his back while Cooper's only appearance came as a second-half replacement for Letheren at Ewood Park.

Argyle were given special dispensation to sign Matthews on loan from Norwich outside of the transfer window, but they will not be able to add to their squad again until January - unless the Canaries third-choice is also hurt.

"I've never experienced it as a manager," Adams told BBC Radio Devon.

"When I got the phone call yesterday I couldn't believe it.

"I went and asked 'are we allowed to take another goalkeeper?' But the answer was 'no' because we've got Remi, so this is the way we've got to go until January."