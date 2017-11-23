BBC Sport - Premier League Show: I played the trumpet after being banned - Eric Cantona
I learned trumpet while banned - Cantona
- From the section Football
British rapper Loyle Carner chats to Manchester United legend Eric Cantona about his love of music and when he learned to play his first musical instrument.
Watch the full interview on The Premier League Show on Thursday, 23 November from 22:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website.