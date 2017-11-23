Colin Doyle: Bradford City goalkeeper ruled out for up to 12 weeks
Bradford City goalkeeper Colin Doyle has been ruled out for up to three months with a knee injury.
The 32-year-old Republic of Ireland international went off at half-time in Tuesday's home defeat by Scunthorpe.
The former Birmingham and Blackpool man had been ever-present in League One this season.
He tweeted: "Gutted to be injured but just back from the knee specialist and it's better news than we first thought. Be back eight-12 weeks."