Colin Doyle: Bradford City goalkeeper ruled out for up to 12 weeks

Colin Doyle joined Bradford from Blackpool in July 2016

Bradford City goalkeeper Colin Doyle has been ruled out for up to three months with a knee injury.

The 32-year-old Republic of Ireland international went off at half-time in Tuesday's home defeat by Scunthorpe.

The former Birmingham and Blackpool man had been ever-present in League One this season.

He tweeted: "Gutted to be injured but just back from the knee specialist and it's better news than we first thought. Be back eight-12 weeks."