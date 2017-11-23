Lyon v Apollon Limassol
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Villarreal
|5
|3
|2
|0
|10
|5
|5
|11
|2
|FC Astana
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|7
|2
|7
|3
|Slavia Prague
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|5
|4
|Maccabi Tel-Aviv
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|6
|-6
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dynamo Kiev
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|5
|4
|10
|2
|Partizan Belgrade
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|4
|1
|5
|3
|Young Boys
|4
|0
|3
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|4
|Skenderbeu
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ludogorets
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|2
|3
|8
|2
|Sporting Braga
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|7
|3
|Hoffenheim
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|6
|0
|4
|4
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|AC Milan
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|3
|5
|8
|2
|AEK Athens
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4
|3
|1
|6
|3
|Austria Vienna
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|11
|-3
|4
|4
|HNK Rijeka
|4
|1
|0
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|FC Copenhagen
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4
|1
|3
|6
|2
|Sheriff Tiraspol
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|1
|6
|3
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|3
|2
|5
|4
|Zlín
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|7
|-6
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Steaua Bucharest
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|3
|5
|10
|2
|Viktoria Plzen
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|8
|1
|6
|3
|Hapoel Be'er Sheva
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|4
|4
|Lugano
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|RB Salzburg
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|1
|3
|8
|2
|Marseille
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|6
|3
|Konyaspor
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|4
|Vitória Guimarães
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Östersunds FK
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2
|7
|2
|Zorya Luhansk
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|6
|3
|Ath Bilbao
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
|4
|Hertha Berlin
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Zenit St Petersburg
|4
|3
|1
|0
|12
|3
|9
|10
|2
|Real Sociedad
|4
|3
|0
|1
|14
|3
|11
|9
|3
|Rosenborg
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|4
|4
|Vardar
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|17
|-16
|0