Europa League - Group A
Maccabi Tel-Aviv20:05Slavia Prague
Venue: Netanya Municipal Stadium

Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Slavia Prague

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal5320105511
2FC Astana52129727
3Slavia Prague412145-15
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv401306-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev431095410
2Partizan Belgrade41215415
3Young Boys403145-13
4Skenderbeu402226-42

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ludogorets42205238
2Sporting Braga42115507
3Hoffenheim41126604
4Istanbul Basaksehir402236-32

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan42208358
2AEK Athens41304316
3Austria Vienna4112811-34
4HNK Rijeka4103710-33

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta42208358
2Lyon42207348
3Apollon Limassol403157-23
4Everton4013310-71

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Copenhagen41304136
2Sheriff Tiraspol41303216
3Lokomotiv Moscow41215325
4Zlín402217-62

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Steaua Bucharest431083510
2Viktoria Plzen42029816
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva411257-24
4Lugano4103610-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal431083510
2Red Star Belgrade41212205
3BATE Borisov4112610-44
4Köln410367-13

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg42204138
2Marseille42023306
3Konyaspor411224-24
4Vitória Guimarães411245-14

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK42115327
2Zorya Luhansk420235-26
3Ath Bilbao41213305
4Hertha Berlin41123304

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio440093612
2Nice42029546
3SV Zulte Waregem411248-44
4Vitesse401339-61

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg4310123910
2Real Sociedad4301143119
3Rosenborg411259-44
4Vardar4004117-160
