Inverness Caledonian Thistle act to reduce losses after relegation

Caley Thistle were relegated to the Scottish Championship

Inverness Caledonian Thistle expect a drop in income of £1.2m after relegation and say they are finalising a plan to compensate financially.

Caley Thistle finished bottom of the Scottish Premiership last season.

Chairman Graham Rae told his club website: "At the start of this season, we secured a sizeable cash injection from existing shareholders to help address a cash-flow shortfall, via loans, gifts and purchased shares totalling around £400,000.

"A further £100,000 is pledged. We are currently finalising a plan which aims to reduce losses and return the club to a firm financial position."

In his statement ahead of his club's annual meeting on 18 December, Rae reported a loss of £422,000 for the year to 31 May.

"It is the inevitable consequence of relegation," he said. "The club had budgeted to finish seventh - we had secured fourth, fifth, third and seventh places in previous seasons - when in fact we finished 12th.

"The financial shortfall translates to the difference in prize money for finishing bottom of the league."

Turnover dropped by 15% (£676,000), with ticket sales were down 12% (£43,000), but gate receipts were up by £193,000, with home crowds for league games being 74.893 - an increase of 4,000 from the previous season.

Rae pointed out that, in December, Tulloch Homes said it would gift the cost of building the stadium to the club to help improve finances.

He reported that discussions had started in June about the transfer of ownership, were still ongoing, but he is optimistic "that conclusion can be reached in the next couple of months".

The current side, managed by John Robertson, have recovered from a poor start to the season and lie seventh in the Championship table.