2019 World Cup qualifier: Wales set for record crowd v Kazakhstan

Wales captain Sophie Ingle joined Liverpool from Bristol Academy in 2015

2019 World Cup qualifier: Wales v Kazakhstan Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Friday, 24 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website & BBC Sport app.

Wales expect a record crowd for a women's international football match in the country when they host Kazakhstan in Friday's 2019 World Cup qualifier.

Wales are top of Group 1 having drawn in Russia and won in Kazakhstan.

Their second meeting with Kazakhstan is set to surpass Wales' existing highest attendance of 3,581 against England, also at Cardiff City Stadium in 2014.

"All the girls are excited to play here, especially being in Cardiff," said Wales captain Sophie Ingle.

"A lot of the girls are from the area and we've heard a lot of schools, local teams, little girls are coming to watch so hopefully we can put a good performance on for them."

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales' Helen Ward on balancing motherhood, education and football

While Wales take on bottom side Kazakhstan, England will be in action at home to Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Group favourites England are currently in second place, one point behind Wales but having played one game fewer.

Despite their new lofty position, Wales manager Jayne Ludlow says they are not feeling any added pressure.

"Pressure's not really a word we talk about - we have a challenge," she said.

"We are 99% of the time going to be the underdogs. Is that different (against Kazakhstan)? Maybe a little.

"But international football is always going to be tough. If we're not focused and we don't prepare well, we're not going to get the results we want.

"It's exciting. It's been a good camp so far. We've had two tough games at the start of the campaign and they've gone how we've planned. Hopefully this games goes the same way."