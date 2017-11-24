Aberdeen: Derek McInnes is committed to club despite Rangers speculation

Derek McInnes has also been linked with the West Brom job in the past week

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists his future lies at Pittodrie.

The 46-year-old has been linked with the vacant Rangers job since Pedro Caixinha was sacked last month.

Dons chairman Stewart Milne said on Thursday that McInnes had assured him he would be going nowhere.

And McInnes said: "I had a good chat with the chairman and I reiterate what he said, this is purely driven by elements of the media. I see my future here."

Former Rangers midfielder McInnes took over at Aberdeen in 2013 following spells in charge of Bristol City and St Johnstone.

Aberdeen finished second behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership last season and were also runners-up to the Glasgow side in the Scottish Cup and League Cup finals.